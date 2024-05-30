Evening Standard to scrap daily edition in favour of a weekly paper

Evening Standard will drop its daily edition to reshape the business, due to substantial losses with its current operation.

Chairman Paul Kanareck has proposed replacing the daily edition, distributed free of charge in London, with a weekly publication. The weekly would include in-depth analysis, lifestyle, sports, culture guides, and news.

Following the announcement to staff on 29 May, the company will engage in consultations with staff and external stakeholders, aiming at restructuring the business, returning to profitability and securing the long-term future of the brand. The number of employees going forward will also depend on such discussions.