 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Evening Standard to scrap daily edition in favour of a weekly paper

Evening-Standard
By Martina Losi
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Evening Standard will drop its daily edition to reshape the business, due to substantial losses with its current operation.

Chairman Paul Kanareck has proposed replacing the daily edition, distributed free of charge in London, with a weekly publication. The weekly would include in-depth analysis, lifestyle, sports, culture guides, and news.

Following the announcement to staff on 29 May, the company will engage in consultations with staff and external stakeholders, aiming at restructuring the business, returning to profitability and securing the long-term future of the brand. The number of employees going forward will also depend on such discussions.

Evening Standard Paul Kanareck

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Paul Kanareck
  • Evening Standard
    148 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login