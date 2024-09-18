 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

David Ellis appointed restaurant critic at Evening Standard

Evening-Standard
By Oswin Knuckles
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Evening Standard has appointed David Ellis as restaurant critic. The role was previously occupied by Jimi Famurewa, who held the column since 2021.

David takes the position after almost a decade with the Standard, and remains Going Out editor at the paper.

David Ellis Evening Standard Jimi Famurewa

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jimi Famurewa
  • David Ellis
  • Evening Standard
    139 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login