David Ellis appointed restaurant critic at Evening Standard
The Evening Standard has appointed David Ellis as restaurant critic. The role was previously occupied by Jimi Famurewa, who held the column since 2021.
David takes the position after almost a decade with the Standard, and remains Going Out editor at the paper.
