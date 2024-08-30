Details of the re-brand of the Evening Standard
The Evening Standard print newspaper will re-brand as The London Standard when it goes weekly in September as it returns to a focus on news and analysis from the city.
The new weekly newspaper will be published on Thursdays, starting on 26 September, and the final edition of the current incarnation of the Evening Standard will be published on Thursday 19 September.
