 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Details of the re-brand of the Evening Standard

Evening-Standard
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Evening Standard print newspaper will re-brand as The London Standard when it goes weekly in September as it returns to a focus on news and analysis from the city.

The new weekly newspaper will be published on Thursdays, starting on 26 September, and the final edition of the current incarnation of the Evening Standard will be published on Thursday 19 September.

Evening Standard

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Evening Standard
    143 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login