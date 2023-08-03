Shannon Mahanty selected as commissioning editor at ELLE UK
ELLE has appointed Shannon Mahanty as commissioning editor, focusing on covers, features, shoots and portfolios.
Shannon joined in August and was previously a freelance culture journalist. She would like to hear about upcoming releases across culture, including books, films, fashion and music. Shannon can be found on Instagram @shannonmahanty.
