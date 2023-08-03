 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Shannon Mahanty selected as commissioning editor at ELLE UK

By Martina Losi
2 days ago
ELLE has appointed Shannon Mahanty as commissioning editor, focusing on covers, features, shoots and portfolios.

Shannon joined in August and was previously a freelance culture journalist. She would like to hear about upcoming releases across culture, including books, films, fashion and music. Shannon can be found on Instagram @shannonmahanty.

