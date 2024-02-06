 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Laura Antonia Jordan made contributing editor at ELLE

By Martina Losi
7 hours ago
ELLE UK has appointed Laura Antonia Jordan as contributing editor. Laura will be writing across fashion, features and culture for the brand’s print and digital platform. She was previously fashion and lifestyle features director at Grazia and most recently acting associate editor at ES Magazine.

Laura can be found on Instagram @lauraantoniajordan.

