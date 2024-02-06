Laura Antonia Jordan made contributing editor at ELLE
ELLE UK has appointed Laura Antonia Jordan as contributing editor. Laura will be writing across fashion, features and culture for the brand’s print and digital platform. She was previously fashion and lifestyle features director at Grazia and most recently acting associate editor at ES Magazine.
Laura can be found on Instagram @lauraantoniajordan.
