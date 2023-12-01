Lara Tutton joins WGSN as senior strategist
WGSN has appointed Lara Tutton as senior strategist. Lara will be leading the catwalk trend coverage and the fashion feed.
Lara joined the fashion news network in November. Before this, she worked as a sustainability consultant. She also previously served as content and production coordinator at Vogue International‘s Fashion Shows team. Lara can be found on LinkedIn.
