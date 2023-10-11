Olivia-Anne Cleary is now weekend editor at TIME

TIME magazine has appointed Olivia-Anne Cleary as weekend editor.

Olivia joined in September from her senior news editor role at Bustle UK. She previously worked as a freelance editor and writer and has had work published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Variety and British Vogue. She started her career at Hearst UK and was a digital showbiz reporter for Reach Plc.

Olivia also welcomes culture commissions as a freelance journalist. She specialises in features and high-profile interviews. She can be found tweeting @OliviaACleary and on Instagram @oliviaannecleary.