News / National and Regional Press

Olivia-Anne Cleary is now weekend editor at TIME

By Martina Losi
10 hours ago
TIME magazine has appointed Olivia-Anne Cleary as weekend editor.

Olivia joined in September from her senior news editor role at Bustle UK. She previously worked as a freelance editor and writer and has had work published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Variety and British Vogue. She started her career at Hearst UK and was a digital showbiz reporter for Reach Plc.

Olivia also welcomes culture commissions as a freelance journalist. She specialises in features and high-profile interviews. She can be found tweeting @OliviaACleary and on Instagram @oliviaannecleary.

