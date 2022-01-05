 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jessica Morgan leaves The Face to join Bustle UK

Bustle
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
17 hours ago
The Face‘s Jessica Morgan will serve her last day as deputy editor at the magazine on 6 January.

Jessica will join Bustle UK as senior editor across editorial and branded content, effective January 10th.

Jessica will be supporting both the editorial and sales team in a hybrid role, commissioning and editing news and features, as well as creating and strategising advertiser categories such as fashion, beauty, FMCG and more.

She will report to Bustle’s Executive Editor, Sam Rogers, and will be working remotely.

You can contact Jessica from Monday at jessica.morgan@bustle.com

