Jessica Morgan leaves The Face to join Bustle UK

The Face‘s Jessica Morgan will serve her last day as deputy editor at the magazine on 6 January.

Jessica will join Bustle UK as senior editor across editorial and branded content, effective January 10th.

Jessica will be supporting both the editorial and sales team in a hybrid role, commissioning and editing news and features, as well as creating and strategising advertiser categories such as fashion, beauty, FMCG and more.

She will report to Bustle’s Executive Editor, Sam Rogers, and will be working remotely.

You can contact Jessica from Monday at jessica.morgan@bustle.com