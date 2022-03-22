 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Felicity Martin selected as deputy editor at The Face

The Face
By Andrew Strutt
18 hours ago
The Face has appointed Felicity Martin as deputy editor.

Felicity was previously acting deputy digital editor at Dazed and prior to that served as editor of Dummy mag. She can be found tweeting @facilitymartin.

