Daniel Rodgers joins British Vogue
British Vogue has appointed Daniel Rodgers as digital fashion writer, focusing on news and features for vogue.co.uk. Daniel was previously the senior fashion writer at Dazed. He can be found on Instagram @danielwrodgers.
