Serena Smith appointed as Deputy Editor for Dazed

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
Dazed has appointed Serena Smith as deputy editor to focus on commissioning across cover of  lifestyle, culture, and politics. Serena previously served as news editor on the magazine and website. 

