Selim Bulut recruited to Rolling Stone UK
Rolling Stone UK has appointed Selim Bulut as digital editor.
Selim will be commissioning on music, politics, film, TV, and culture. He was previously a freelance journalist and prior to that worked as music editor for Dazed. He can be found tweeting @selbulut.
