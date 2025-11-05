Lauren Goodwin-Grafton Joins Future As Acting Deputy Fashion Editor
Lauren Goodwin-Grafton has been appointed acting deputy fashion editor at Future Plc covering Becky Joiner-O’Riordan’s maternity leave.
In this role Lauren will be curating fashion and shopping pages across Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly, Woman & Home and Chat magazine.
Lauren was previously fashion editor at Reach Plc and has been freelance for the past year.
