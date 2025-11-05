 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lauren Goodwin-Grafton Joins Future As Acting Deputy Fashion Editor

By Christina Pirilla
9 hours ago
Lauren Goodwin-Grafton has been appointed acting deputy fashion editor at Future Plc covering Becky Joiner-O’Riordan’s maternity leave.

In this role Lauren will be curating fashion and shopping pages across Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly, Woman & Home and Chat magazine.

Lauren was previously fashion editor at Reach Plc and has been freelance for the past year.

