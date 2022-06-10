Role change for ELLE UK Clementina Jackson
ELLE UK has appointed Clementina Jackson as acting digital fashion editor. She will be covering fashion features, galleries and news for the website as well as managing ELLE’s eCommerce offering and contributing to print. She is also responsible for commissioning and editing fashion content for ELLE.com/uk. Clementina previously served as online fashion writer on the Hearst Magazine website.
