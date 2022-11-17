 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Amy Brewster at Hearst UK

Hearst UK
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
Hearst UK has promoted Amy Brewster to head of social, luxury. Amy heads up the social team across Hearst UK’s luxury fashion titles, ELLE UK, Esquire and Harper’s Bazaar. She previously worked as senior social media manager for ELLE UK and Harper’s Bazaar.

