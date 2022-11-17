Promotion for Amy Brewster at Hearst UK
Hearst UK has promoted Amy Brewster to head of social, luxury. Amy heads up the social team across Hearst UK’s luxury fashion titles, ELLE UK, Esquire and Harper’s Bazaar. She previously worked as senior social media manager for ELLE UK and Harper’s Bazaar.
Recent news related to ELLE.com/uk, Esquire (Online) or Harper's Bazaar
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
ELLE.com/uk
25 contacts
-
Esquire (Online)
19 contacts
-
Harper's Bazaar
36 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story