Harriet Elton joins Condé Nast Traveller
Condé Nast Traveller has appointed Harriet Elton as acting senior fashion and lifestyle editor, covering Charlotte Davey‘s leave.
Harriet will be responsible for working on fashion content for the print issues across all global editions – this includes styling, shopping, writing and commissioning. She will also help the digital team with fashion content online.
Harriet was previously a freelance stylist.
