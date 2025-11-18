 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Tamara Southward appointed Commerce Producer at Condé Nast Traveller

Conde-Nast-Traveller
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Condé Nast Traveller has appointed Tamara Southward as Commerce Producer. Tamara will be covering hotel, villa and restaurant reviews and roundups, shopping and style galleries, places to stay, and style and culture pieces.

Condé Nast Traveller Tamara Southward

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Tamara Southward
  • Condé Nast Traveller
    31 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login