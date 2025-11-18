Tamara Southward appointed Commerce Producer at Condé Nast Traveller
Condé Nast Traveller has appointed Tamara Southward as Commerce Producer. Tamara will be covering hotel, villa and restaurant reviews and roundups, shopping and style galleries, places to stay, and style and culture pieces.
