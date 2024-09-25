Glamour UK Launches GLAMOUR Curated
GLAMOUR UK has launched a new luxury edit. The online hub and weekly newsletter is called GLAMOUR Curated and is hosted on the GLAMOUR website. GLAMOUR Curated focuses on luxury fashion and beauty.
