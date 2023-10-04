 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Neamh Randall has joined GLAMOUR UK as commerce picture editor

Glamour
By Martina Losi
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

GLAMOUR UK has appointed Neamh Randall as commerce picture editor.

Neamh joined in August from her picture researcher role at The Daily Telegraph. She can be found on LinkedIn.

GLAMOUR UK Neamh Randall

  • Néamh Randall
  • GLAMOUR UK
    30 contacts
  • The Daily Telegraph
    401 contacts
