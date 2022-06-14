Kumba Kpakima joins GLAMOUR UK
GLAMOUR UK has appointed Kumba Kpakima as associate social media manager. She will focus on managing all of Glamour’s online and digital content alongside her manager Luca Wetherby-Matthews.
Kumba oversees TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Glamour’s Facebook groups and ensures all content is pushed out on each platform. She covers everything from fashion and beauty to finance and would like to connect with anyone who specialises in these areas.
