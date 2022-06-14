 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kumba Kpakima joins GLAMOUR UK

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

GLAMOUR UK has appointed Kumba Kpakima as associate social media manager. She will focus on managing all of Glamour’s online and digital content alongside her manager Luca Wetherby-Matthews.

Kumba oversees TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Glamour’s Facebook groups and ensures all content is pushed out on each platform. She covers everything from fashion and beauty to finance and would like to connect with anyone who specialises in these areas.

GLAMOUR UK Kumba Kpakima Luca Wetherby-Matthews

