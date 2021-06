Glamour has appointed Ali Pantony as acting website director, covering Bianca London’s leave. Ali is a regular contributor to Glamour and has also written for Harper’s Bazaar, Red, Daily Mail and Women’s Health and has held roles at Grazia and ES Magazine. She will be overseeing Glamour’s website content and is interested from hearing from PRs about beauty, wellness, empowerment and activism. Ali can be found on Instagram @alipantony.