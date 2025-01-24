 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
CNN welcomes Kati Chitrakorn as style editor EMEA

CNN
By Sarah Acheampong
2 days ago
Kati Chitrakorn has appointed as style editor, EMEA at CNN. In this role, she will be leading CNN’s digital style output with a focus on fashion, beauty, art, design and architecture.

Kati was previously the acting fashion editor at the Financial Times and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @katicy_.

CNN Financial Times Kati Chitrakorn

