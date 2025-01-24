CNN welcomes Kati Chitrakorn as style editor EMEA
Kati Chitrakorn has appointed as style editor, EMEA at CNN. In this role, she will be leading CNN’s digital style output with a focus on fashion, beauty, art, design and architecture.
Kati was previously the acting fashion editor at the Financial Times and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @katicy_.
