Anne Lora Scagliusi starts at Mother&Baby
Bauer Media has appointed Anne Lora Scagliusi as a senior digital writer at Mother&Baby, covering pregnancy, baby care, motherhood/parenting, and maternal mental health. Prior to this, Anne Lora was a beauty & wellness writer at Beauty Daily by Clarins, and a freelance beauty and wellness writer at Vogue.
