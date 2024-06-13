 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Anne Lora Scagliusi starts at Mother&Baby

Mother&Baby
By Siergiej Miloczkin
9 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media has appointed Anne Lora Scagliusi as a senior digital writer at Mother&Baby, covering pregnancy, baby care, motherhood/parenting, and maternal mental health. Prior to this, Anne Lora was a beauty & wellness writer at Beauty Daily by Clarins, and a freelance beauty and wellness writer at Vogue.

Bauer Media Beauty Daily Mother & Baby Vogue

