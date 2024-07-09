 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Lorna White at Mother&Baby

Mother&Baby
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Mother&Baby has appointed Lorna White as products editor.

Lorna is keen to hear about trending, celebrity loved and seasonal products for both baby and mum, as well as new products and product news. She would like to hear about any upcoming sales and offers on parenting products.

Lorna previously served as senior digital writer for Bauer Media.

Bauer Media Lorna White Mother&Baby

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lorna White
  • Mother&Baby
    13 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login