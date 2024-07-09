Promotion for Lorna White at Mother&Baby
Mother&Baby has appointed Lorna White as products editor.
Lorna is keen to hear about trending, celebrity loved and seasonal products for both baby and mum, as well as new products and product news. She would like to hear about any upcoming sales and offers on parenting products.
Lorna previously served as senior digital writer for Bauer Media.
