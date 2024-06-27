 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Rebecca Lancaster joins Mother&Baby as digital writer

Mother&Baby
By Martina Losi
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Mother&Baby has appointed Rebecca Lancaster as digital writer. Rebecca will cover everything family-related but is particularly interested in travel and theatre topics.

She was previously a copywriter for travel, luxury lifestyle, and food and drink brands, and can be found on LinkedIn.

Mother&Baby Rebecca Lancaster

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Rebecca Lancaster
  • Mother&Baby
    13 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login