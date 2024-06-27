Rebecca Lancaster joins Mother&Baby as digital writer
Mother&Baby has appointed Rebecca Lancaster as digital writer. Rebecca will cover everything family-related but is particularly interested in travel and theatre topics.
She was previously a copywriter for travel, luxury lifestyle, and food and drink brands, and can be found on LinkedIn.
