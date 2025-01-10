 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News

Jack Simpson joins The Times

The Times
By Seamus Hasson
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Times has appointed Jack Simpson as a money reporter. Jack joins The Times after a year working on The Guardian’s business desk. He is interested in receiving information across the personal finance sector, including stories on scams, frauds and other injustices.

Jack can be found tweeting at https://x.com/JSimpsonjourno

