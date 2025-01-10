Jack Simpson joins The Times
The Times has appointed Jack Simpson as a money reporter. Jack joins The Times after a year working on The Guardian’s business desk. He is interested in receiving information across the personal finance sector, including stories on scams, frauds and other injustices.
Jack can be found tweeting at https://x.com/JSimpsonjourno
