Jack Simpson to join the Telegraph as transport correspondent
Telegraph Media Group has appointed Jack Simpson as transport correspondent.
Jack will join the Telegraph in January. He is currently assistant editor (news & investigations) at Inside Housing and prior to that served as news editor on the title. He can be found tweeting @JSimpsonjourno.
Recent news related to Inside Housing or The Daily Telegraph
Recent news related to Jack Simpson
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jack Simpson
-
Inside Housing
12 contacts
-
The Daily Telegraph
377 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story