Jim Waterson Launches London Centric Newsletter
London Centric is a newsletter which has been launched by Jim Waterson. The new publication will be a paid-for Substack-based newsletter covering all things London.
Jim Waterson was previously political media editor at The Guardian.
Recent news related to London Centric or The Guardian
Recent news related to Jim Waterson
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jim Waterson
-
London Centric
1 contacts
-
The Guardian
686 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story