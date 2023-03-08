Role change for Megan Baynes at Sky News
Sky News has appointed Megan Baynes as social affairs & health reporter.
Megan was previously cost of living reporter but will continue to cover this in her new role as well as healthcare and social issues. She can be found tweeting @megbaynes.
