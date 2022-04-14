Channel 4 hires Scarlett Maguire for Andrew Neil show
Channel 4 has appointed Scarlett Maguire as a producer, to work on the upcoming Andrew Neil show. Scarlett was previously working as a producer on ITV’s Peston and can be found tweeting @Scarlett_IJM.
