Andrew Neil to host Channel 4 politics show
Channel 4 has confirmed journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil will host a 10-part live series from May.
‘Sunday Politics with Andrew Neil’ will be a half-hour programme broadcast every Sunday evening, produced by ITN Productions and Channel 4 News. The show will examine the biggest events of the moment and feature set-piece interviews with high profile politicians and newsmakers. There will also be an accompanying podcast to the show.
Recent news related to Channel 4 News, Channel 4 Television or ITN Productions
