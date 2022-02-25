 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Andrew Neil to host Channel 4 politics show

Channel 4
By Amy Wilson
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com

Channel 4 has confirmed journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil will host a 10-part live series from May.

Sunday Politics with Andrew Neil’ will be a half-hour programme broadcast every Sunday evening, produced by ITN Productions and Channel 4 News. The show will examine the biggest events of the moment and feature set-piece interviews with high profile politicians and newsmakers. There will also be an accompanying podcast to the show.

Andrew Neil Channel 4 Channel 4 News ITN Productions

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Andrew Neil
  • Channel 4 News
    95 contacts
  • Channel 4 Television
    10 contacts
  • ITN Productions
    10 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login