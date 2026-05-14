Ian Rumsey takes over as CEO at ITN as Rachel Corp steps down

ITN has appointed Ian Rumsey as chief executive officer, with immediate effect. Ian has over 25 years’ experience across programme making and news, serving most recently as chief content officer running ITN Productions, ITN’s creative content division, since 2021.

He succeeds Rachel Corp, who has decided to step down after nearly four years as CEO and over three decades at ITN. Rachel will remain at ITN until 22 May to ensure a smooth transition as Ian takes up the role.