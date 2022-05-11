Rachel Corp to start as CEO at ITN
ITN has appointed Rachel Corp as chief executive officer, starting 1 September. Rachel is currently editor of ITV News where she has overall responsibility for ITV’s national news programmes and digital output, as well as overseeing ITV News London, Tonight, On Assignment, and special live programmes such as general elections and royal events.
