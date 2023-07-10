 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Ed Saunt takes up head of content role at ITV News

ITV News
By Andrew Strutt
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV News has appointed Ed Saunt as head of content.

Ed will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of content across all ITV News platforms, including TV, ITVX, and digital. He was previously senior programme editor of the ITV News, Evening News.

Ed Saunt ITV NEWS

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ed Saunt
  • ITV NEWS
    144 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login