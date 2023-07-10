Ed Saunt takes up head of content role at ITV News
ITV News has appointed Ed Saunt as head of content.
Ed will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of content across all ITV News platforms, including TV, ITVX, and digital. He was previously senior programme editor of the ITV News, Evening News.
Recent news related to ITV NEWS
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ed Saunt
-
ITV NEWS
144 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story