News / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Mariah Hedges at ITV News

ITV News
By Martina Losi
38 mins ago
ITV News has appointed Mariah Hedges as investigations producer. Mariah was previously a business and economics producer at the ITN television network. She can be found tweeting @MariahHedges.

