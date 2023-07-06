Promotion for Mariah Hedges at ITV News
ITV News has appointed Mariah Hedges as investigations producer. Mariah was previously a business and economics producer at the ITN television network. She can be found tweeting @MariahHedges.
Recent news related to ITV NEWS
Recent news related to Mariah Hedges
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Mariah Hedges
-
ITV NEWS
144 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story