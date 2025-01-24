Lora Jones moves to ITV News from BBC News
ITN has appointed Lora Jones as a reporter/presenter at ITV News team. Prior to this, she was a senior journalist at BBC News Online, specialising in consumer-focussed investigations and business stories.
