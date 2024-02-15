Chris Achilleos to join the BBC
The BBC has appointed Chris Achilleos as executive news editor, streaming.
Chris will play a key part in the BBC’s digital transformation plans for BBC iPlayer, BBC News live pages and bbc.com. He will lead three teams focused on single-story live streams; curation and amplification of the most important moments in broadcast; and the development of original streaming-first formats.
Chris joins from ITV News, where he has been head of ITVX, leading the broadcaster’s news service on its streaming platform. He starts on 9 April and tweets @ChrisAchilleos_.
