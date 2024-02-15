 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Chris Achilleos to join the BBC

BBC News
By Oswin Knuckles
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The BBC has appointed Chris Achilleos as executive news editor, streaming.

Chris will play a key part in the BBC’s digital transformation plans for BBC iPlayer, BBC News live pages and bbc.com. He will lead three teams focused on single-story live streams; curation and amplification of the most important moments in broadcast; and the development of original streaming-first formats.

Chris joins from ITV News, where he has been head of ITVX, leading the broadcaster’s news service on its streaming platform. He starts on 9 April and tweets @ChrisAchilleos_.

