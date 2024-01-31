 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hayley Coyle has joined BBC Yorkshire

BBC-News-Yorkshire
By Martina Losi
55 mins ago
BBC Yorkshire has appointed Hayley Coyle as reporter across online, television and radio. Hayley will be contributing to BBC News Online (Yorkshire and Lincolnshire)BBC Look North (Yorkshire), BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Leeds.

Hayley joined in December and was previously a freelance journalist and copywriter. She also formerly served as a features editor at The Points Guy UK and as an entertainment editor at Yahoo! UK. Hayley can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @Haylzee.

