Hayley Coyle has joined BBC Yorkshire
BBC Yorkshire has appointed Hayley Coyle as reporter across online, television and radio. Hayley will be contributing to BBC News Online (Yorkshire and Lincolnshire), BBC Look North (Yorkshire), BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Leeds.
Hayley joined in December and was previously a freelance journalist and copywriter. She also formerly served as a features editor at The Points Guy UK and as an entertainment editor at Yahoo! UK. Hayley can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @Haylzee.
