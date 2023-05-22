 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Freelance update: Mary-Ann Russon

Freelance Update
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Veteran technology and science journalist Mary-Ann Russon, formerly with BBC News Online, is now freelancing with the Evening Standard‘s tech team.

Mary-Ann writes about consumer devices, artificial intelligence, IT and mobile security, telecoms and wireless communications, quantum computing, robotics, drones, 3D printing, patent trolls, medical and scientific technology breakthroughs, aerospace and defence, retro tech, space propulsion, fintech and the intersection of technology with politics, crime and human rights.

Mary-Ann would like to receive contributions on technology and science and is open to pitches, news tips and embargoes. She is particularly keen to hear about London-based and UK-based tech companies and can be contacted at her Evening Standard email address.

Evening Standard Freelance Journalist Mary-Ann Russon

