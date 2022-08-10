 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Mary-Ann Russon joins NBC News Digital as weekend editor and late world editor

NBC News digital
By Amy Wilson
14 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

NBC News Digital has appointed Mary-Ann Russon as weekend editor and late world editor, working in London. Mary-Ann will be steering the website overnight (U.S. time) and will edit and report on weekdays, focusing on foreign news. She is also open to pitches on a variety of subjects, including politics (UK, Europe, Middle East, Asia etc), human rights, royals and internet pop culture trends. She is keen for recommendations from experts and to hear from PRs with possible comment and pitches as and when daily news events break.

Mary-Ann has been a multimedia journalist for 16 years, working most recently as a freelance journalist at BBC News Online on the technology, business and science desks. She can be found tweeting @concertina226 and her work can be viewed at www.maryannrusson.com.

Mary-Ann Russon NBC News Digital

