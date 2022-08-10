Mary-Ann Russon joins NBC News Digital as weekend editor and late world editor

NBC News Digital has appointed Mary-Ann Russon as weekend editor and late world editor, working in London. Mary-Ann will be steering the website overnight (U.S. time) and will edit and report on weekdays, focusing on foreign news. She is also open to pitches on a variety of subjects, including politics (UK, Europe, Middle East, Asia etc), human rights, royals and internet pop culture trends. She is keen for recommendations from experts and to hear from PRs with possible comment and pitches as and when daily news events break.

Mary-Ann has been a multimedia journalist for 16 years, working most recently as a freelance journalist at BBC News Online on the technology, business and science desks. She can be found tweeting @concertina226 and her work can be viewed at www.maryannrusson.com.