News / National and Regional Press

Martin Lindsay named senior investigations reporter at the BBC

BBC News
By Martina Losi
22 hours ago
The BBC has appointed Martin Lindsay as senior investigations reporter at BBC News, working across TV, radio and online.

Martin was previously a reporter at BBC Newcastle and also worked as a senior reporter for Global radio stations Heart North East and 105-106 Capital FM (North East). Martin can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @martinlindsay_.

