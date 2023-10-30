Martin Lindsay named senior investigations reporter at the BBC
The BBC has appointed Martin Lindsay as senior investigations reporter at BBC News, working across TV, radio and online.
Martin was previously a reporter at BBC Newcastle and also worked as a senior reporter for Global radio stations Heart North East and 105-106 Capital FM (North East). Martin can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @martinlindsay_.
Recent news related to 105-106 Capital FM (North East), BBC Look North (North East & Cumbria), BBC Newcastle, BBC News, BBC News Online or Heart North East
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Martin Lindsay
-
105-106 Capital FM (North East)
7 contacts
-
BBC Look North (North East & Cumbria)
22 contacts
-
BBC Newcastle
15 contacts
-
BBC News
402 contacts
-
BBC News Online
168 contacts
-
Heart North East
9 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story