Andrew Dagnell selected as editor at ITV News
ITV News has appointed Andrew Dagnell as editor of Network News. Andrew will be responsible for all of ITV’s national news programmes, ITV News London, ITN-produced Tonight programmes, live specials and documentaries for ITV, as well as itv.com/news.
Andrew joined ITV News in 2015 and is currently head of newsgathering. He will start as editor on 1 September, taking over from Rachel Corp who will succeed the role of CEO.
Recent news related to ITV NEWS
Recent news related to Andrew Dagnell or Rachel Corp
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Andrew Dagnell
-
Rachel Corp
-
ITV NEWS
144 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story