Andrew Dagnell selected as editor at ITV News

ITV News has appointed Andrew Dagnell as editor of Network News. Andrew will be responsible for all of ITV’s national news programmes, ITV News London, ITN-produced Tonight programmes, live specials and documentaries for ITV, as well as itv.com/news.

Andrew joined ITV News in 2015 and is currently head of newsgathering. He will start as editor on 1 September, taking over from Rachel Corp who will succeed the role of CEO.