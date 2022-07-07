 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Andrew Dagnell selected as editor at ITV News

ITV News
By Amy Wilson
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV News has appointed Andrew Dagnell as editor of Network News. Andrew will be responsible for all of ITV’s national news programmes, ITV News London, ITN-produced Tonight programmes, live specials and documentaries for ITV, as well as itv.com/news.

Andrew joined ITV News in 2015 and is currently head of newsgathering. He will start as editor on 1 September, taking over from Rachel Corp who will succeed the role of CEO.

Andrew Dagnell ITV NEWS

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Andrew Dagnell
  • Rachel Corp
  • ITV NEWS
    144 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login