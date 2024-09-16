Rachel Parkes takes up role as head of short form at ITN Productions
ITN Productions has appointed Rachel Parkes as head of short form.
Rachel will work as executive producer of two daily entertainment shows – Channel 5’s, Entertainment News on 5, and ITV’s, FYI Daily. She will also manage ITN Productions’ entertainment team of presenter/producers and producer/editors.
