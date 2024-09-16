 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Rachel Parkes takes up role as head of short form at ITN Productions

ITN Productions
By Andrew Strutt
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

ITN Productions has appointed Rachel Parkes as head of short form.

Rachel will work as executive producer of two daily entertainment shows – Channel 5’s, Entertainment News on 5, and ITV’s, FYI Daily. She will also manage ITN Productions’ entertainment team of presenter/producers and producer/editors.

