 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Appointments at ITN Productions

ITN
By Martina Losi
7 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ITN Productions has made several appointments within the senior leadership team:

Caroline Short has been promoted to head of UK factual. Caroline will oversee all ITN’s long-form content for broadcasters and platforms in the UK. She was formerly head of regions at ITN’s Leeds office, where she will continue to be based.

Alongside Caroline, Jeremy Daldry has been appointed as deputy head of UK factual. Jeremy joined ITN in 2023 as an executive producer and previously worked as a factual series editor.

ITN Productions has also promoted Andy Dunn to senior executive producer. Andy’s recent productions include Captain Tom: Where did the Money Go?, which was Channel 5’s highest rating documentary of 2023.

Andy Dunn Caroline Short ITN ITN Productions Jeremy Daldry

Recent news related to Channel 5 or ITN Productions

Andrew Neil to host Channel 4 politics show

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Caroline Short
  • Jeremy Daldry
  • Andy Dunn
  • Channel 5
    3 contacts
  • ITN Productions
    19 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login