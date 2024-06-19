Appointments at ITN Productions

ITN Productions has made several appointments within the senior leadership team:

Caroline Short has been promoted to head of UK factual. Caroline will oversee all ITN’s long-form content for broadcasters and platforms in the UK. She was formerly head of regions at ITN’s Leeds office, where she will continue to be based.

Alongside Caroline, Jeremy Daldry has been appointed as deputy head of UK factual. Jeremy joined ITN in 2023 as an executive producer and previously worked as a factual series editor.

ITN Productions has also promoted Andy Dunn to senior executive producer. Andy’s recent productions include Captain Tom: Where did the Money Go?, which was Channel 5’s highest rating documentary of 2023.