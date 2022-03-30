 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lucy Smith leaves Bauer Media Group to join GLAMOUR

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
20 hours ago
GLAMOUR UK has appointed Lucy Smith as commerce writer to focus on overseeing the brand’s affiliate interiors content.

Lucy joins from her audience development executive for Bauer Media Group, and has also previously served as junior digital writer for heatworld and Closer.

