Lucy Smith leaves Bauer Media Group to join GLAMOUR
GLAMOUR UK has appointed Lucy Smith as commerce writer to focus on overseeing the brand’s affiliate interiors content.
Lucy joins from her audience development executive for Bauer Media Group, and has also previously served as junior digital writer for heatworld and Closer.
