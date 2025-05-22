Rachel Schraer moves to The Independent
The Independent has appointed Rachel Schraer as global health correspondent. She was previously a senior global health reporter at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism.
Rachel covers global health news and investigates the role of international aid.
