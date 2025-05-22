 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Rachel Schraer moves to The Independent

The-Independent
By Siergiej Miloczkin
11 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

The Independent has appointed Rachel Schraer as global health correspondent. She was previously a senior global health reporter at The Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

Rachel covers global health news and investigates the role of international aid.

 

Rachel Schraer The Bureau of Investigative Journalism The Independent

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Rachel Schraer
  • The Independent
    243 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login