News / Consumer

Lucy Reber rejoins Stylist as fashion director

Stylist
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
Stylist UK has appointed Lucy Reber as fashion director.

Lucy will spearhead fashion content for the brand, including styling main fashion for the print magazine and overseeing fashion content on digital, email and social. She will also lead on all spin-offs and brand extensions, including the annual Stylist Live catwalk.

Lucy rejoins the title having spent the last five years working as a freelance journalist. She can be found on Instagram @le_reber.

