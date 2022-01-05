 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Venetia Menzies appointed to new role at News UK

The Sunday Times
By Seamus Hasson
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Venetia Menzies has been appointed as data and digital journalist at News UK where she will work across The Times and The Sunday Times. As well as writing and working on long reads for both titles she will be also be taking photographs.

Venetia can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/venetiamenzies.

