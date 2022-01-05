Venetia Menzies appointed to new role at News UK
Venetia Menzies has been appointed as data and digital journalist at News UK where she will work across The Times and The Sunday Times. As well as writing and working on long reads for both titles she will be also be taking photographs.
Venetia can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/venetiamenzies.
Recent news related to The Sunday Times or The Times
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Venetia Menzies
-
The Sunday Times
207 contacts
-
The Times
368 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story