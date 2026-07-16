 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Frances Hedges Named As Next Editor At Grazia

Bauer Media Group
By Christina Pirilla
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media has announced that Frances Hedges will be taking on the role of editor at Grazia, starting from October 2026.

In this role Frances will be responsible for leading Grazia’s editorial vision, brand voice and content strategy across the print, digital and social platforms.

Frances will join from Harper’s Bazaar where she is the deputy editor.

Bauer Media Frances Hedges Grazia Harper's Bazaar

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Frances Hedges
  • Grazia
    51 contacts
  • Harper's Bazaar
    45 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login