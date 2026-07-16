Frances Hedges Named As Next Editor At Grazia
Bauer Media has announced that Frances Hedges will be taking on the role of editor at Grazia, starting from October 2026.
In this role Frances will be responsible for leading Grazia’s editorial vision, brand voice and content strategy across the print, digital and social platforms.
Frances will join from Harper’s Bazaar where she is the deputy editor.
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