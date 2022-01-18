Harper’s Bazaar UK Executive Editor returns from maternity leave
Harper’s Bazaar UK‘s executive editor (print) Frances Hedges has returned from maternity leave. She welcomes pitches on topics including art, culture, lifestyle and women in business.
